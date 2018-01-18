Wine 3.0 Officially Released with Android Driver, Direct3D 11 and 10 Support

The Wine (Wine Is Not an Emulator) project has been updated today to version 3.0, a major release that ends 2017 in style for the open-source compatibility layer capable of running Windows apps and games on Linux-based and UNIX-like operating systems.

Almost a year in the works, Wine 3.0 comes with amazing new features like an Android driver that lets users run Windows apps and games on Android-powered machines, Direct3D 11 support enabled by default for AMD Radeon and Intel GPUs, AES encryption support on macOS, Progman DDE support, and a task scheduler.

In addition, Wine 3.0 introduces the ability to export registry entries with the reg.exe tool, adds various enhancements to the relay debugging and OLE data cache, as well as an extra layer of event support in MSHTML, Microsoft's proprietary HTML layout engine for the Windows version of the Internet Explorer web browser.

"Once again, because of the annual release schedule, a number of features that are being worked on have been deferred to the next development cycle. This includes in particular Direct3D 12 and Vulkan support, as well as OpenGL ES support to enable Direct3D on Android." reads today's announcement.

Downloading Wine 3.0

Wine 3.0 is available for download right now through our software portal if you can't wait any longer to install it on your Linux OS, but you should wait for it to land in the repositories of your favorite distro before updating. macOS users will also need to install Wine 3.0 via the official installer package.

Wine 3.0 is a major update that include more than 6,000 individual changes, according to the release notes. We believe it's an important milestone for those who need to run Windows apps and games on their GNU/Linux distributions, as well as for the future of supporting Windows apps on the Android ecosystem.