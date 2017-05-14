Wine 2.8 Has Better HiDPI Support, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III Fixes

Linux fans interested in running the latest Windows games and apps will be glad to learn that the Wine 2.8 development release arrived with support for the newest game titles and dozens of improvements to older ones.

Incorporating two week's worth of enhancement and bug fixes, Wine 2.8 makes the Direct3D command stream to run asynchronously, improves the HiDPI (High Dots Per Inch) settings, implements system tray notifications on Apple's macOS platform, and introduces better automatic detection of parallel and serial ports.

But there's no new stable or development Wine release without some bug fixes, and Wine 2.8 contains a total of 35, improving support for the Coastal Explorer, HyperTerminal, ChessBase Ludwig 3, Microsoft Office 2007 SP3, WinDjView, Xvid 1.3.x installer, Prism Video Converter 2.48, WAtomic, WindBot, and some GPS apps.

Additionally, the Toad Data Modeler 5.4.8.1, B4J (Basic 4 Java), Steuer-Spar-Erklärung 2017, and BeamNG.drive 0.9.x Windows apps were also improved in this update, which adds support for trailing hidden characters to the cut-and-paste functionality from Wine apps to native Linux apps.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III and Neverwinter Online were improved

Among the games that were improved, we can mention NecroVision demo, Rift, DynaMarisa, ShipSimulator 2008 demo, Left 4 Dead 2 v2.1.4.6 (Steam), Fill Up!, Guild Wars 2, The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director's Cut, Neverwinter Online, Final Fantasy XIV, Gauntlet, Age of Empires, and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III.

For a complete list of changes included in the Wine 2.8 development release, please consider consulting the changelog attached below. Wine 2.8 should soon make its way into the software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, but you can be a step ahead by download the source tarball right now from our website.