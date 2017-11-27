Wine 2.22 Fixes Issues with Witcher 3, Mafia III, and Daylight Games on Linux

The Wine 2.22 development release arrived at the end of last week with some more improvements and bug fixes for various Windows games and apps, as well as better support for latest GCC compiler.

Continuing the project's bi-weekly release tradition, Wine 2.22 is here to improve the support for the ARM64 (AArch64) hardware architecture, adds a source selection dialog for scanners, resolves some issues with the DLL injection support, and improves the input methods.

Moreover, Wine 2.22 introduces support for float audio formats with more than two channels in the XAudio implementation and improves support for the GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 7.1.1 compiler by addressing warning and note issues while building various core components.

The Witcher 3 intro videos should now be playable

On the application side of things, Wine 2.22 adds an essential component needed by multiple apps and games that rely on Microsoft's .NET Framework 4.x, including the Mafia III and Daylight games, and improves support for the Bedlam indie game to no longer render 3D worlds upside down on DirectX11.

The Witcher 3 intro videos should now be playable, and the Internet Explorer 6 and Internet Explorer 4 web browsers shouldn't display greenish toolbar icons. Wine 2.22 also fixes a startup crash with the BricsCAD v17 2D & 3D CAD software and adds proper support for some kanji characters to the HeTeMuLu Creator app.

Other than that, the update adds support for the Skyrim game to load the Skyrim Script Extender (SKSE) when upgrading to version 2.18, fixes a small issue with the Wine-mono download dialog, and makes Winamp's associations setup window to correctly display check boxes.

Users who fancy compiling Wine from source on their favorite GNU/Linux distributions can download Wine 2.22 right now through our website. However, please try to keep in mind that this is a development release and it should be treated as such. We recommend using the latest stable Wine release instead.