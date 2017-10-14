Wine 2.19 Supports 32-Bit Float Audio on Android, Has iTunes 11.1.x Improvements

The bi-weekly release of Wine is here today with a new development release, versioned 2.19, which adds a few new features and fixes a total of 16 bugs in multiple Windows apps and games.

Let's start with the new features and improvements, as the Wine 2.19 release introduces support for 32-bit float audio on Android, support for a new Microsoft root certificate, the ability for the Wine server to fully handle named pipes, a bunch of optimizations to heap allocation, as well as an extra layer of transform fixes in GdiPlus.

Continuing with the bug fixes, it would appear that Wine 2.19 development release improves support for Apple's iTunes 11.1.x media player and organizer, the Paint.NET 3.5.10 image and photo manipulation app, the Microsoft DirectX 9.0c Redistributable (June 2010) installer, as well as the .NET 4.0 installer.

League of Legends and Farming Simulator 15 will work better now

Wine 2.19 also updates the WiX Toolset 3.8 installer to work with Wine-Mono and the Mixcraft 8 DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) to no longer crash when adding a video track. It also fixes the "Cannot allocate DOS memory" error for multiple 16-bit Windows applications and addresses an issue with the Enterprise Architect UML tool.

As for gamers, the Wine 2.19 development release only adds improvements for League of Legends, Farming Simulator 15, and DigitalSpace Traveler. You can download the Wine 2.19 source tarball right now from our website if you fancy compiling Wine on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

We recommend installing it from the software repositories of the operating system you're using. However, please try to keep in mind that this is development release, not a stable one. You should use Wine 2.0.2 if you're looking for a stable, well-tested version of the compatibility layer for running Windows apps and games on GNU/Linux, BSD, Solaris, and macOS operating systems.