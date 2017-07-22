Wine 2.13 Has Improvements for Grand Theft Auto V, The Witcher 3, and Eve Online

The Wine development team announced the release and immediate availability for download of the Wine 2.13 development release, which brings some new features and improves support for various Windows apps and games.

Coming only one day after the Wine 2.0.2 stable release, which only brought a bunch of bug fixes, the Wine 2.13 development release is here to introduce support for Unicode 10.0.0, revamp the default mouse cursors, improve anti-aliasing in DirectWrite, and add Message Framing protocol support in WebServices.

Additionally, Wine 2.13 implements support for persistent connections in the WinHTTP component, improves metafile support in GdiPlus, introduces support for debug registers in 64-bit (x86_64) exception handling, and fixes a total of 33 bugs across various Windows games and applications.

Grand Theft Auto V and The Witcher 3 should work better now

Among the Windows games that received improvements in Wine 2.13, we can mention The Witcher 3, Grand Theft Auto V, The Technomancer, Skylanders Spyro's Adventure, Ion Assault (Steam), Dungeon of the Endless, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, and Tomb Raider 2013, which has a native Linux port from Feral Interactive.

Improvements were also added for the Uprising, Uprising 2, Eve Online, Dai-Senryaku Perfect 3.0, Rabi-Ribi, Sacred Gold 2.28 (GOG), and Crazyracing Kartrider games, as well as the Guitar Pro 7, Biet-O-Matic, BitLord, Wargaming.net Game Center, and Steam apps, along with better support for the GCC 7.1.1 compiler.

We couldn't help but notice that some of the bug fixes introduced by the Wine 2.0.2 stable release are also present on Wine 2.13, whose source tarball you can download right now via our web portal if you fancy compiling it on your GNU/Linux distribution. Don't hesitate to check out the changelog attached below for details about the issues resolved in Wine 2.13.