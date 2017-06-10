Wine 2.10 Release Introduces an Initial Version of the Android Graphics Driver

Coming two weeks after the release of Wine 2.9, which improved support for many Windows games and apps, including The Witcher 3 and Need for Speed: The Run, Wine 2.10 launches with even more improvements and new features.

Prominent new features of the Wine 2.10 development release include the implementation of an initial version of the Android graphics driver, dictionary support in WebServices, multiple improvements to Direct2D, user interface improvements in RegEdit, as well as some OLE clipboard cache fixes.

Of course, there's no new Wine release without improving support for various Windows games and applications, and it looks like Hitchcock: The Final Cut demo, Path of Exile, Medieval: Total War, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, Sniper Elite 2, Seed of Andromeda Pre-Alpha 0.2, and WarBR games run better with Wine 2.10.

Kingsoft WPS 2013 and Unreal Engine 3 games received fixes

Among the Windows apps that should work better on your Linux-based operating systems with Wine 2.10, we can mention Sound Recorder, KwSing, iMesh 7.x, Kingsoft WPS 2013, TopoEdit, EA Origin, Notepad++, Coda Finale, Guitar Pro 7, Purebasic, as well as multiple other 64-bit applications that didn't support GCC 7-compiled Wine.

"Multiple 64-bit applications crash with stack overflow errors when Wine is compiled with GCC 7.x (set_context_reg in ntdll/signal_x86_64.c assumes Xmm registers are aligned)," read the release notes. Other than that, Wine 2.10 improves rendering support for Unreal Engine 3 games on Mac OS X and makes the tmpfile() function run from Unix path.

Wine 2.10 is available for download right now from our website as a source tarball that you can compile on your favorite operating system. However, please try to keep in mind that this is a development release and it's not recommended to those wanting to have a very stable and reliable installation. Wine Staging 2.10 should soon be available as well with more enhancements for Linux gamers.