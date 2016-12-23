Wine 2.0 RC3 Brings Improvements for Unreal Tournament 3 and Streamline, Fixes

Just a few minutes ago, an unexpected third RC (Release Candidate) version of the upcoming Wine 2.0 implementation of Windows on Unix software arrived for public testing.

Coming only one week after the release of the second RC build, Wine 2.0 RC3 appears to be a small bugfix version attempting to address the remaining blockers before Wine 2.0 is mature enough and ready for production. According to today's brief announcement, Wine 2.0 is still in code freeze, and Release Candidate 3 fixes a total of 15 bugs.

Among the changes, we can notice a fix to make the Unreal Tournament 3 uninstaller to no longer fail when it's invoked from "wine uninstaller," various crashes with the Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II game were resolved, and The Magic School Bus Explores the Solar System video game should no longer hang during installation.

Font width will now be correctly displayed in wineconsole

Wine 2.0 RC3 also patches the "mscoree set config path for default app domain" regression to make .NET apps work again, improves the built-in uninstaller to allow users to remove missing applications from the list, correctly displays font width in wineconsole, and fixes an issue with wineboot.

Other than that, it looks like it's possible to paste things in the 32-bit version of WinAuth 3.5.1 again, the Streamline video game should no longer crash on launch, the "emacs mode" received various improvements in wineconsole, Chuckie Egg: The Next Batch 1.2 works again, and the uninstaller entries are now removed from the registry too.

If you want to test this new RC version of Wine 2.0, you can download the source archive right now from our website or install it from the software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. Just keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, not suitable for production use.