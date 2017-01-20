Wine 2.0 Gets One More Release Candidate, FIFA 2000 Demo Crash Has Been Patched

The Wine 2.0 development cycle is not yet over, and today, we see the release of another development release, the sixth in the series, which comes exactly one week after the previous one.

Packing a total of 21 bugs fixed, Wine 2.0 RC6 could just be the last one before we can get our hands on the final release of Wine 2.0, which is expected to land next week. Of course, if more blockers are found, nothing will stop the development team from pushing yet another Release Candidate version in the coming days.

However, the wait is almost over, and Wine 2.0 is a major release that promises numerous and exciting new features to those who rely on this open-source implementation of Windows on Unix for running various applications and games that are designed only for the Microsoft Windows operating system.

This is what's new in Wine 2.0 RC6

Back to today's sixth RC version of Wine 2.0, we can notice that since Wine 2.0 RC5, the development team managed to fix a crash with the FIFA 2000 Demo, make the text between levels on the Space Giraffe game readable, fix the black screen shown when starting Pendulumania, as well as address some CodeCreatures 3D engine crashes.

Various crashes have been resolved for the 3DMark11 installer, too, and Wine 2.0 Release Candidate 6 promises to offer better support for other popular Windows apps, including VirtualDub, NO$GBA 2.6a debugger, Visual Web Developer Express 2008, Battle.net launcher, SMARegisTry Backup installer, and KSP Trajectory Optimization Tool.

Some DirectShow applications were improved as well, along with the 64-bit Core Temp 1.x kernel driver, which should no longer crash, and the Tompi Jones game should no longer fail when creating a user profile. For other technical details about the bug fixes included in Wine 2.0 RC6, don't hesitate to check out the changelog attached below.

In the meantime, if you want to help with the testing of this development release of Wine 2.0, go ahead and download the Wine 2.0 RC6 source tarball right now from our website and compile it for your GNU/Linux distribution. However, please try to keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, not yet suitable for production use.