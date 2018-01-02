Wine 2.0.4 Brings Civilization VI, Mafia 3, WinRAR, and Mixcraft 8 Improvements

While the Linux world is waiting impatiently for the major Wine 3.0 release, which was promised to use by the end of 2017, the Wine team announced today the availability of Wine 2.0.4.

Wine 2.0.4 is the fourth stability and bugfix release of the Wine 2.0 stable series of the open-source compatibility layer capable of running Windows apps and games on Linux-based and UNIX-like operating systems.

It's here two and a half months after Wine 2.0.3 to update the National Language Support files, as well as some documentation, and to fix a total of 31 bugs reported by users with various Windows applications and games.

According to the changelog, Wine 2.0.4 adds improvements to the Civilization VI, Mafia 3, League of Legends, Magic Online (Magic The Gathering: Online), and World of Warships 0.6.x Windows games.

Moreover, the WinRAR, PhotoFiltre 6, PhotoFiltre 7, Cxbx, MyLifeOrganized , Autodesk SketchBook, Eudora, Fujitsu's ATLAS, TERRIS UFB 234, Mixcraft 8, XM6 TypeG, Fidibo, and Foobar2000's Scheduler plugin were improved as well in Wine 2.0.4.

Wine 3.0 is just around the corner

If you're curious to know what exactly was fixed in this fourth maintenance update to the Wine 2.0 stable series, you should study the changelog attached at the end of the article or by visiting the release announcement (like above).

You can download the Wine 2.0.4 source tarball right now from our website if you fancy compiling it on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, but we recommend waiting for the release to make its way into the stable repositories of your operating system.

Meanwhile, we're waiting for Wine 3.0 to hit the streets with its awesome new features. Wine 3.0 is just around the corner and should be out any day now as the development team released last week the fourth and probably the last Release Candidate (RC).