Wine 2.0.2 Brings Better Support for Mortal Kombat X and Microsoft Excel 2010

The development team behind the very popular Wine (Wine Is Not an Emulator) compatibility layer for running Windows apps and games on several UNIX-like operating systems, announced today the release of Wine 2.0.2.

Wine 2.0.2 is the second stable bug fix release of the major Wine 2.0 series of the application, which comes exactly three months after the first one, Wine 2.0.1. As usual with a point release, only bugs are squashed, and it looks like Wine 2.0.2 manages to fix a total of 62 issues for various Windows apps and games, as well as other components.

Among the Windows games that should now work better if you install Wine 2.0.2 on your GNU/Linux distribution, we can mention Mortal Kombat X, Final Fantasy X, Aliens vs. Predator (2010), Secret Files 3 demo, Rollcage Redux 1.3.8, Steep (Ubisoft), Silence, Gauntlet, and 0 A.D., though the later also has a native client for Linux-based operating systems.

iTunes and Microsoft Excel 2010 will work better with Wine 2.0.2

As for the Windows apps that will work better on your Linux PC with Wine 2.0.2 installed, we can mention Microsoft Excel 2010, iTunes, Poedit 1.7.4, ARC client, PlayStation Now, Malwarebytes, ACDSee Pro 9 (64-bit), Zoner Photo Studio 18, Kolotibablo, REAKTOR 6, Native Instruments Native Access 1.0.25 (R37), Kontact 5.6, BeamNG.drive, ZmLearn, Adobe Acrobat Reader DC, ViStart, and Steuer-Spar-Erklärung 2017.

The Xuzhou network client, the Noto Nastaliq Urdu font, as well as Devanagari's Samanata font also received improvements, along with many Windows functions and components. Better support for the GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 7.x compiler series is provided as well as many 64-bit apps won't crash anymore. Overall, Wine 2.0.2 is a stable and hefty update that everyone should install on their Linux distros, and you can download the source tarball right now through our website.