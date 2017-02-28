Wine 1.8.7 Is the Last Update in the Series, Users Should Upgrade to Wine 2.0

The Wine development team announced today the release of Wine 1.8.7, which appears to be the last maintenance update to the Wine 1.8 stable series, adding various improvements and bug fixes for existing users.

Before we dive into the changes implemented in Wine 1.8.7, you should be aware of the fact that if you're still using the Wine 1.8.x series of your GNU/Linux operating system, it is highly recommended that you prepare to upgrade to the new Wine 2.0 release (not Wine 2.1 or 2.2 because those are development releases).

With that being said, Wine 1.8.7 appears to be a hefty point release that contains a total of 38 bug fixes for various Windows apps and games. It also introduces a bunch of graphics cards to the GPU description table so that they can be recognized, such as AMD Radeon R9 285, and updates the Turkish language translation.

Here are the Windows apps and games that received improvements

We know you're curious to know what Windows apps and games received improvements in Wine 1.8.7, so here they are. Windows games include CodeCreatures, Hitman: Blood Money, FIFA 2000 Demo, Runaway, Runaway 2, Unreal Tournament 3 (uninstaller), Halo, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Helldivers, ToCA Race Driver 3, Highway Pursuit, and Hearthstone.

Windows apps that should work better with Wine on your Linux OS include DVDSubEdit 1.52, Visual Web Developer Express 2008, Process Hacker 2.31, Windows Live Essentials 2011 web installer, MediaMonkey 4.1.x in Vista+ mode, OneDrive for Business in Windows 8 mode, WinAuth 3.5.1 (32-bit), Battle.net, as well as multiple .NET 4.0 applications.

Check out the full changelog attached below to see what exactly was fixed in this release, and in the meantime you can download Wine 1.8.7 from our website, or from the stable repositories of your distribution, but remember that this is the final release in the 1.8.x series and you should upgrade to Wine 2.0 as soon as possible.