Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III Is Coming to Linux and macOS on June 8, 2017

After announcing the upcoming availability of Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Total War: Shogun 2 - Fall of the Samurai to Linux and SteamOS platforms, Feral Interactive is teasing gamers today with the Linux and macOS port of the Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III game.

Released by Relic Entertainment and Sega in partnership with Games Workshop, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III launched on Steam for Microsoft Windows only three weeks ago, on April 27, 2017. It's a real-time strategy (RTS) video game from the creators of the superb Warhammer 40,000 universe.

Players will step into multiplayer, colossal and brutal battles between three warring factions, Space Marines, Eldar and Orks, where they will take control of towering war machines. Besides multiplayer, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III also features a single-player mode.

"Fast-paced planetary warfare returns to macOS and Linux with the arrival of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III. The hotly-anticipated real-time strategy game from Relic Entertainment will be released for macOS and Linux on June 8th," reveals Feral Interactive in today's announcement.

System requirements to be unveiled soon

At the moment of writing, Feral Interactive has not yet revealed the minimum nor recommended system requirements for playing Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III on Linux and macOS platforms. We can only hope that both Nvidia and AMD Radeon graphics cards will be supported, just like they are on Windows OSes.

For more details on the upcoming port of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III to Linux and macOS, you should check out the minisite prepared by Feral Interactive, as well as the Steam page. The game will be released next month, on June 8, 2017, and will automatically become available on your library if you already purchased it.