Voyager 16.04.3 Linux Distro Launches Officially Based on Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS

The French developer behind the Ubuntu-based Voyager GNU/Linux distribution had the please of announcing this past weekend the release of Voyager 16.04.3, a completely redesigned Xubuntu 16.04.3 LTS distro built on top of the Xfce desktop environment.

A derivative of the recently launched Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS (Xenial Xerus), Voyager 16.04.3 debuts powered by the Linux 4.10 kernel with support for Intel Kaby Lake CPUs, as well as the Xfce 4.12.3 desktop environment with components like Xfdashboad 0.6.1, Plank Dock 0.11, Screenlets 0.1.6, Covergloobus 1.7.3, LibreOffice 5.4, Mozilla Firefox 55, Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2, Corebird 1.1.1, and ClamTk 5.2.4.1.

"The philosophy of Voyager from the beginning is not to present and offer a type of options corresponding to a type of person but rather to offer a wide range of options for different people who would not have the same practice. Then each one has to remove or leave what suits him according to his world of environment desired," explains the developer in the release announcement (in French).

Existing users can upgrade their installations now

Among other apps pre-installed in Voyager 16.04.3, we can mention Parole Media Player, Conky, Yad, SMTube, Kodi Media Center, MPV, Media, GIMP, Pitivi, Clementine, Gradio, gThumb, Mintstick USB, Xscreensaver, Deja-Dup, Cheese, Impulse, OS-Uninstaller, ClamAV, Terminator, Transmission, Kazam, Grub Customizer, BleachBit, Pidgin, Kupfer, and Synaptic Package Manager.

As mentioned before, Voyager 16.04.3 is based on Xubuntu 16.04.3 LTS (Xenial Xerus), which will receive support for three years, until April 21, 2019. Voyager will also receive support during this period, and existing users can upgrade to the new version as we speak using the APT utility or a graphical package manager. For new installations, you can download the Voyager 16.04.3 Live ISO images for 64-bit and 32-bit PCs right now via our website.

Voyager 16.04.3

Voyager 16.04.3