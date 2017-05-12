VLC Media Player 2.2.5 Improves Video Scaling in VDPAU, MP3 Playback, and More

VLC 2.2.5 arrived recently with a great number of improvements over the previous stable update of the open-source, free and cross-platform video player application for GNU/Linux, macOS and Microsoft Windows operating systems.

In fact, it's been almost a year since VLC 2.2.4 was announced back in early June 2016, and users can now finally update their beloved media player to a newer version that has quite a number of improvements. For example, VLC 2.2.5 improves the MP3 playback quality when the libmad library is used, as well as VDPAU video scalling and the playback of palettized codecs.

It also improves AES3 16bps decoding and SCTE-27 colors, fixes heap corruptions for the ADPCM and DVD/LPCM decoders, addresses integer overflows for the ASF and FLAC demuxers, as well as infinite loops for both the AIFF and NSVf demuxers, a null-pointer dereference in the FLAC demuxer, heap buffer overflows in the MP4 demuxer, and divide-by-zero errors for the SMF, MP4, XA, and VOC demuxers.

Some integer overflows and memory leaks also appear to have been fixed for both the Opus and Ogg Vorbis demuxers, and VLC 2.2.5 improves the video output by fixing a "green line" issue reported by Windows users with AMD drivers, along with the size of the screenshots, for all platforms. Also for the Windows platform, VLC 2.2.5 addresses a crash that occurred during screen recording.

VLC 2.2.5.1 adds security hardening for DLL hijacking environments

Also worth mentioning is the fact that a bunch of Lua scripts for retrieving SoundCloud, Apple Trailers, YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo, as well as HTTP and CLI streams, were improved, and VLC 2.2.5 appears to fix a heap write in the stereo_widen audio filter, the MP4 drift for muxing support, HTTP size handling, and an FTP scan string injection.

VLC 2.2.5.1 is now the latest stable release of the application, and it updates the SoundCloud, LiveLeak and YouTube scripts, fixes some issues discovered since the VLC 2.2.5 release in the subtitles demuxer and decoder, MPEG packetizers, FLAC decoder, Ogg demuxer, but also implements security hardening for DLL hijacking environments.

Download VLC 2.2.5.1 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.