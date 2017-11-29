Vivaldi 1.14 Development Kicks Off with Sync Feature, You Can Try It Right Now

Now that Vivaldi 1.13 is out, Vivaldi Technologies have just kicked off the development of their upcoming Vivaldi 1.14 web browser a nd were more than happy to inform Softpedia today on the availability of the first snapshot, which ships with the long-anticipated Sync functionality.

Probably the most requested feature of Vivaldi, the synchronization functionality is finally here, allowing users to sync their settings across multiple installations of the web browsers on different computers, but it also comes in handy when migrating from one computer to another.

Vivaldi Sync is currently still in development, yet it's capable of syncing your bookmarks, stored passwords, notes, browsing history, as well as other data. Best of all, all the data in encrypted end-to-end, so you can rest assured that Vivaldi won't be able to read your personal information, which is stored in their cloud.

"Our Sync implementation is based on the synchronization engine that is exposed by the Chromium source code. We have tailored that engine to our needs, in large part to ensure that any data you synchronize is encrypted end-to-end, but also to allow us to support additional data types over time," explains developer Julien Picalausa.

You can try Vivaldi Sync right now, here's how

The first Vivaldi 1.14 snapshot is here, and it's the first to bring Sync support, which means that you can install the web browser on your operating system of choice (Linux, Mac, or Windows) and try Sync by creating a Vivaldi account and logging in to it via Settings. From there, you can select the new Sync category.

Once logged in, Sync will activate immediately after you set up an encryption password and runs completely in the background. To see if it's active, look for a cloud-shaped icon in the status bar. For more information on how Sync works on Vivaldi, check out the video below and the release announcement.