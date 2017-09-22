Vivaldi 1.12 Web Browser Debuts with Highly Requested Features, Improvements

Vivaldi, the Chromium-based web browser designed with the power user in mind, has been recently updated to version 1.12, a release that introduces highly requested features and a whole lot of under-the-hood improvements.

There are three big new features implemented in Vivaldi 1.12. The first is a built-in Image Properties feature that works when you right-click on an image on the Web, showing you a bunch of useful information, such as camera model, depth of field, ISO sensitivity, focal length, exposure, histogram, time and date, and white balance.

"Photography and design experts will appreciate instant access to the multi-channel histogram and raw data. Bloggers can easily get the dimensions of the image. Photo enthusiasts can use this new feature as a tool to learn more about their hobby," says Henrik Helmers, designer at Vivaldi.

More powerful Downloads panel, website saturation controls

The second biggest feature of Vivaldi 1.12 is a revamped Download Panel that displays additional information about the files you're downloading, including name, download URL, download speed, date and time, as well as the destination folder. Also, it now lets you choose how you want to sort your downloads, by name, size, address, type, date added or date finished.

Finally, the third feature implemented in the Vivaldi 1.12 release, which is based on Chromium 61.0.3163.91, is an option that allows users to control the saturation level of a website's accent colors by toning them down or up. You'll find the full changelog attached to the release announcement, and you can download Vivaldi 1.12 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows computers right now.

Besides these highly requested features, Vivaldi 1.12 adds numerous other under-the-hood improvements for the tab bar, address bar, spatial navigation, view source, search engines, settings, Reader View, bookmarks, media, and many others. It also introduces platform specific changes so make sure you study the entire changelog for all the juicy details on what was fixed.