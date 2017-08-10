Vivaldi 1.11 Enhances Reader Mode, Lets Users Adjust Mouse Gesture Sensitivity

Vivaldi Technologies are releasing today the Vivaldi 1.11 web browser with several advanced accessibility features, a brand-new application icon, an advanced Reader Mode, and adjustable mouse gesture sensitivity.

Vivaldi 1.11's development kicked off two months ago, on June 19, 2017, with a configuration panel for the Reader Mode allowing users to adjust the settings without having to navigate away from the current web page they're reading.

Among the things that can be modified via the new configuration panel, we can mention the font type and size of the text, the background's style (light, dark, or system default theme), the width of the column, as well as the line height.

"We at Vivaldi strive to make the Internet accessible for all by building a browser that adapts to the user," says Jon von Tetzchner, CEO at Vivaldi Technologies. "Catering for individual requirements is at the heart of our efforts."

Adjustable mouse gesture sensitivity, simplified turning off of GIF animations

Vivaldi 1.11 also makes it possible for users to fine-tune the sensibility of mouse gestures by setting the minimum stroke length to 5 pixels or increase it to up to 100 pixels, using a new slider that was implemented in the browser's Settings.

Another new option simplifies the way GIF animations are turned off in Vivaldi. Users will now only have to click the Toggle Images icon in the Status Bar located at the bottom of the screen to access the options for loading animations.

Finally, Vivaldi 1.11 adds spatial navigation capabilities to allow users to quickly navigate to content with as less input as possible, the ability to zoom web pages as well as to set a zoom level per each opened tab, and brings more support for controlling the browser from keyboard.

Under the hood, Vivaldi 1.11 is based on the Chromium 60.0.3112.91 open-source web browser, and it now has a brand-new application icon that's more modern and better reflect the browser's innovative, playful side. Download Vivaldi 1.11 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.