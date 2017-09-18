VirtualBox 5.2 to Let Users Enable or Disable Audio Input and Output On-the-Fly

Oracle announced new updates for its popular, cross-platform and open-source virtualization software, the third Beta of the upcoming VirtualBox 5.2 major release and VirtualBox 5.1.28 stable maintenance update.

We'll start with the stable update, VirtualBox 5.1.28, as it's more important for our readers using Oracle VM VirtualBox for all of their virtualization needs. The VirtualBox 5.1 maintenance release 28 is here to improve audio support by fixing various issues with both the ALSA and OSS backends, as well as an accidental crash with AC'97.

For Mac OS X hosts, VirtualBox 5.1.28 addresses a regression from VirtualBox 5.1.20 that would crash the GUI when Spotlight was used from file dialogs, and enables mouse events to reach host windows behind the transparent window of the virtual machine. For Linux hosts, the update makes it possible again to create fixed sized VDI images.

Both the Linux and Solaris Additions received improvements in VirtualBox 5.1.28, as Oracle implemented kernel DRM driver support for custom 3.10 Linux kernels from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 operating system series, as well as the ability for the bootup console to hide an informational message.

VirtualBox 5.2 coming soon with audio enhancements

And now for the development release, VirtualBox 5.2 Beta 3, which bring the highly anticipated update to reality. Since last month's Beta 2 release, this version only implements the ability for users to enable or disable audio input and output on-the-fly for virtual machines. Other than that, various small bugs were fixed.

If you're using VirtualBox 5.1 on your personal computer, you need to update to VirtualBox 5.1.28 as soon as possible. You can download the binaries for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems right now through our website, where you'll also find the VirtualBox 5.2 Beta 3 development release, which you shouldn't use for any production work.