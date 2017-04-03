Vine Linux 6.5 "Poupille" OS Released with Updated Toolchain, LibreOffice 5.2

After more than 2 years of development, the team behind the independently developed Vine Linux distribution designed for the Japanese Linux community announced today the release and immediate availability of Vine Linux 6.5.

Dubbed "Poupille," Vine Linux 6.5 is now the latest stable and most advanced release of the GNU/Linux distro built around the GNOME desktop environment. It's powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4.52 kernel series and comes with an updated toolchain consisting of GCC 4.9.3, Glibc 2.23, and GNU Binutils 2.26.

As mentioned before, it took two years and two months for Vine Linux 6.5 to be ready for deployment, but it's finally here and ships with the latest Mozilla Firefox 52.0 web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 45 email and news client, LibreOffice 5.2 office suite, as well as OpenSSL 1.0.1u, Adobe Flash Player 24.0, and OpenJDK 1.7.0.91.

The distro still uses the old-school GNOME 2.32.1 desktop environment by default, and comes with the X.Org Server 1.10.2 display server, Sylpheed 3.5.1 email client, Python 2.6.6, Perl 5.12.3, Ruby 1.8.7.374, MySQL 5.1.73, PostgreSQL 9.0.12, BIND 9.9.9-P6, Apache 2.2.31, Samba 3.6.25, and Postfix 2.8.10.

Users urged to upgrade to Vine Linux 6.5

Users running the Vine Linux 6.3 release on their personal computers can now upgrade to the Vine Linux 6.5 operating system series through the official channels. All you have to do is run the "sudo apt-get dist-upgrade" command in a terminal emulator. The developers recommend all users to upgrade their installations at their earliest convenience.

Vine Linux 6.5 will receive point releases in the future, and if you're using Vine Linux 6.x or earlier, you should know that the software repository will automatically be adjusted for the new Vine Linux 6.5 release. You can also download the Vine Linux 6.5 ISO images for 64- or 32-bit systems right now from our website.