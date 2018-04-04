Valve Says It's Committed to Make Linux and SteamOS a Great Place for Gaming

Valve has addressed the exaggerated disappearance of the Steam Machines section from the Steam Store that some users noticed last week, confirming Steam Machines, nor SteamOS and Linux support.

Valve said that the Steam Machines section was delisted from the Steam Store navigation after a routine cleanup, but the page is still available here for those who want to purchase a gaming console powered by SteamOS, Valve's Debian-based GNU/Linux operating system for Steam Machines.

User traffic has to do with the removal of the Steam Machines section from the main navigation bar of the Steam Store, and while it doesn't look like Valve plans to enable it again in the Steam Store navigation due to sluggish sales, it confirms their continued support for Linux gaming and SteamOS.

"While it's true Steam Machines aren't exactly flying off the shelves, our reasons for striving towards a competitive and open gaming platform haven't significantly changed. We're still working hard on making Linux operating systems a great place for gaming and applications," said Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais.

Valve teases gamers with new Linux initiatives in the pipe

Valve confirmed their ongoing investment in making the next-generation Vulkan API a first-class citizen on Linux platforms and a competitive and well-supported graphics API for gaming, saying that the Steam Machine initiative help them learn a lot about the state of the Linux ecosystem among game developers.

They recently released the Steam Shader Pre-Caching feature that lets users skip the shader compilation for Vulkan-based games to improve initial game loading times, as well as to reduce the overall runtime stuttering, and continue to invest important resources in supporting the Vulkan ecosystem on Linux platforms.

While SteamOS isn't going anyway, and Valve already confirmed it a couple of times now, the famous video game developer and digital distribution company is teasing the Linux gaming community with new Linux initiatives in the pipe, but they aren't yet ready to talk about them, so stay tuned for more Linux goodies from Valve soon!

Small update on the topic of SteamOS, Linux, and Steam Machines: https://t.co/jpLOzs9Cia — Pierre-Loup Griffais (@Plagman2) April 4, 2018