Valve's Latest Steam Client Adds 2X-Scaling Mode on Linux, HiDPI on Windows 10

Valve released today a new Steam Client stable update for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows, bringing long-anticipated features and improvements, along with numerous bug fixes.

The biggest new changes of the latest Steam Client Update is HiDPI (High-DPI) monitor support for Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, as well as a 2X-scaling mode on Linux platforms that offers users high-resolution graphics and text when running the Steam Client on 4K-capable monitors.

According to Valve, Linux users can force a new 2X-scaling mode by adding the "GDK_SCALE=2" environment variable to their configuration before launching Steam. To disable it, you'll have to replace the environment variable with "GDK_SCALE=1". The update also improves window-resizing interactions on the window manager.

Back to Windows gamers, today's Steam Client update implements support for detecting exFAT-formatted drives, transition animations when opening, minimizing or closing Steam windows, and improves the handling of taskbar windows when running Steam on multi-monitor configurations.

What's new for macOS gamers and general changes

Today's stable Steam Client update adds some exciting goodies for Mac gamers too, including support for restarting or shutting down the system directly from the Big Picture mode, better native macOS integration of the Steam Client windows so you can drag them over the menu bar to activate the Spaces UI.

Additionally, macOS gamers can now use a Sony DS4 controller via Bluetooth to play games thanks to the implementation of a custom kernel driver. Valve also improved the reliability of the Streaming Audio and Steam Input drivers on Apple's macOS, as well as the checks for case-sensitive APFS filesystems.

"The Steam client only supports case-insensitive file systems on macOS, and will continue to warn users when running with an incompatible file system," said Valve in the release notes, where it lists a lot of bug fixes and improvements for Steam Input.

On top of the above, Valve's latest Steam Client update improved In-Home Streaming capture support for AMD R9 200/300 cards, reduces CPU usage when redrawing Steam's UI, improves re-installation of games from backup files or retail discs, and fixes numerous other bugs and annoyances.

To update your Steam Client, open it and go to the Steam menu on the left side of the screen to access the "Check for updates" entry. A new window will appear prompting you to restart the Steam Client once the latest update has been downloaded.