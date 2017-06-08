Updated Fedora 25 Live ISOs Released with Linux Kernel 4.11.3, Security Updates

Ben Williams of the Fedora Respins-SIG project is back with his announcement about new sets of updated Fedora 25 Linux Live ISO respins, which bring all the latest security and software updates, as well as a new kernel.

This week's updated Fedora 25 Live ISOs are named F25-SELF2017 in support of the upcoming SouthEast Linuxfest Linux and open source software conference held in the Southeast United States. As usual, they are built using the Livemedia-creator utility that lets users create their own respins of Fedora 25 Linux.

"We the Fedora Respins-SIG are happy to announce new F25-SELF2017 Updated Lives. (with Kernel 4.11.3). This iso are so named in support of the upcoming SouthEast Linuxfest," says Ben Williams in the release announcement. "With F25 we are now using Livemedia-creator to build the updated lives."

These updated live images will save you up to 800 MB of updates

As with any new set of updated Fedora 25 Live ISO respins, these are designed to save you up to 800 MB of updates that you would normally have to download after installing a fresh Fedora 25 operating system using the official, standard ISO images, no matter the flavor used.

Talking about flavors, the F25-SELF2017 Live ISOs are available for download as Feodra 25 Workstation (GNOME), Fedora 25 KDE, Fedora 25 Xfce, Fedora 25 LXDE, Fedora 25 Cinnamon, Fedora 25 MATE, and Fedora 25 SoaS (Sugaro on a Stick) editions, as well as a Fedora 25 Source DVD.

They are not designed for those who want to update their installations. If you're running a healthy Fedora 25 operating system, just open a terminal emulator and install all available updates to keep it up to date. However, you can use these respins to build your own Fedora 25-based flavor, by following these instructions.