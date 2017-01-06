uNav 0.64 Turn-by-Turn GPS Navigation App Now Available for Ubuntu Phones

Marcos Costales, the developer of the very popular uNav map viewer and turn-by-turn GPS navigator for Ubuntu Phone devices, released a new version of his application, uNav 0.64.

uNav 0.64 comes four months after version 0.63, which was a minor update improving the simulator, adding support for skipping confirmation of routes, rounding off the distance to the nearest turn in guidance mode, fixing the '¿¿¿' string in POI names, adding CartoDB layers, as well as a bash script to generate translations.

Not that uNav 0.64 is a major release, but it looks like it adds some improvements than the previous version. Among these, we can mention centering on POI (Point of Interest) in search instead of in an area, correct roundabout of arrow directions for some countries, and Breton voice support.

Available now for all Ubuntu Phone users

uNav 0.64 also attempts to improve the out-of-the-box experience for newcomers by fixing the main window, which appeared to be unnecessarily large, spicing up the "empty state" of the application, remove "hairdresser" from the POI list, as well as to rename various translation files.

If you're the proud owner of an Ubuntu Phone and you're running the latest version of the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system (OTA-14), you should find the new uNav 0.64 release on the Ubuntu Store. Existing users can update the application right now through the usual channels.

For those unfamiliar with uNav, it's an online and offline map viewer and GPS navigator powered by OpenStreetMap and Mapzen. It features convergence support, which means that you can use it on a desktop too if you're Ubuntu Phone can be converged. The app offers turn-by-turn navigation for bikes, cars, and walking.