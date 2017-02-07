Ubuntu Touch OTA-15 Has Been Officially Released for Ubuntu Phones and Tablets

We've been informed earlier by Canonical's Łukasz Zemczak, via an email announcement, that the Ubuntu Touch OTA-15 software update has been officially released for all supported Ubuntu Phone and Ubuntu Tablet devices.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-15 is now the latest software version for any officially supported Ubuntu-powered device, but it's a small hotfix that only addresses three issues reported by users since OTA-14 and updates the oxide-qt web browser engine for Qt (QML plugin) to version 1.19.7 to address some security flaws.

"We have just copied OTA-15 security-update images to all the stable channels and started the phased upgrade procedures as with every release," said Łukasz Zemczak, Foundations Team. "This is a security bugfix update only, actually only including changes to oxide and the webbrowser."

The rest of the bugfixes implemented in Ubuntu Touch OTA-15 are an issue with the front camera being inverted on BQ Aquaris E5 (Vegeta) devices, a problem with the web browser on Ubuntu Tablets were the device was suspended when playing video or audio. as well as other issues that wouldn't allow users to access certain web pages.

The update should be available to all users by the end of the day

The Ubuntu Touch OTA-15 was pushed to the stable channel as a phased upgrade, but, according to Łukasz Zemczak, it will take less then a day to roll out to all users on all devices, which include BQ Aquaris E4.5, BQ Aquaris E5, BQ Aquaris M10, BQ Aquaris M10 HD, Meizu PRO 5, Meizu MX4, Nexus 4, and Nexus 7.

Canonical also confirmed in today's announcement that they would not stop developing OTA (Over-the-Air) updates for the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system, but the next versions will be similar to this one as the company will concentrate only on patching critical bugs and security issues reported by users instead of adding new features, at least until the entire mobile OS is rebased on the Snappy technologies.