Ubuntu MATE 18.04 LTS Will Ship with a New Default Layout Called "Familiar"

Ubuntu MATE's lead developer Martin Wimpress announced that the forthcoming Ubuntu MATE 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system would sport a brand-new default layout for new installations.

If you plan on installing or reinstalling Ubuntu MATE this spring, the upcoming 18.04 release sports a new default layout called "Familiar." According to Martin Wimpress, the new layout is based on the Traditional layout with the menu-bar replaced by Brisk Menu, which was used in previous Ubuntu MATE releases.

The decision to replace the Traditional layout with the Familiar one was taken due to some technical issues when the development team tried to update it for Ubuntu MATE 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver). Traditional will still be available, but not enabled by default, and bears no changes.

"I experimented with a change to the Traditional layout earlier in the 18.04 development cycle and this was met with some hostility and brought into question my commitment to community opinion because it strayed from something I'd previously communicated, that we would retain the Traditional layout as default," explains Martin Wimpress.

Ubuntu MATE 18.04 LTS promises to be the best release ever

Apart from the updated default layout, which is a bold move for sure, Ubuntu MATE 18.04 LTS promises to be the best release ever shipping with much-improved HiDPI support, better Global Menu support, GTK+ 3 support for all supported themes, as well as Software Boutique and Ubuntu MATE Welcome refinements.

Without a doubt, MATE 1.20, the default desktop environment of Ubuntu MATE 18.04 LTS, is the greatest feature of all, offering dozens of GTK+ 3 enhancements, improvements to MATE Themes, the MATE Sensors Applet, MATE Screensaver, MATE Panel, MATE Terminal, as well as Marco window manager and the Atril document viewer.

Ubuntu MATE 18.04 LTS, due for release on April 26 as part of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system, is also shipping with up-to-date MATE HUD and Brisk Menu applications menu, hardware-accelerated window manager compositing, Indicators by default, and refreshed branding and artwork.

To get an early taste of Ubuntu MATE 18.04 LTS, you can download the beta release right now through our web portal. A Final Beta version will be available as well on April 5, for public testing. However, please try to keep in mind not to use a beta release for any production work or in a production environment.