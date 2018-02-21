Ubuntu Core Embedded Linux Operating System Now Runs on Rigado’s IoT Gateways

Canonical announced today the immediate availability of its Ubuntu Core embedded Linux operating system for Rigado’s Edge Connectivity IoT (Internet of Things) gateway solutions.

Canonical has apparently partnered with Rigado, a private company that provides Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) modules and custom IoT gateways for them, as well as for Wi-Fi, LoRa, and Thread wireless technologies, to deploy its slimmed-down Ubuntu Core operating system across Rigado’s Edge Connectivity gateway solutions.

"Rigado’s enterprise-grade, easily configurable IoT gateways will offer Ubuntu Core’s secure and open architecture for companies globally to deploy and manage their commercial IoT applications, such as asset tracking and connected guest experiences," says Canonical.

In addition to adopting Canonical’s Ubuntu Core embedded operating system for its IoT (Internet of Things) gateways, which will be used on a wide range of vertical market use cases, Rigado has also adopted the IoT app store to allow end users and resellers to install the apps they need.

Up-to-date and secure apps with Snaps

Because Ubuntu Core is powered by Snappy, Canonical's universal binary format for Linux apps, called Snaps, Rigado’s IoT gateways will always be up-to-date and run the latest software versions under the hood. Snaps are also secure by design, and so is Ubuntu Core, which is powered by the Linux kernel.

Ubuntu Core and the Snappy technologies also let system integrators and IoT solution providers to create their own, private app stores from where they can remotely send updates and security patches to the gateways. As such, Rigado’s Edge Connectivity solutions can offer a development platform for monitoring and tracking apps.

Between February 27 and March 1, those interested in seeing Rigado’s IoT gateway solutions running the Ubuntu Core operating system in action, will be able to do so at the Embedded World 2018 conference in Nuremberg, Germany, on Canonical’s stand (4-568). More details can be found in the press release attached below.