Ubuntu Budgie Devs Launch Wallpaper Contest for First Release as Official Flavor

In the good tradition of "wallpaper contests" organized for various Ubuntu flavors, the Ubuntu Budgie team is informing the Linux community about their Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) wallpaper contest.

If memory recalls, this is not their first rodeo, but it's the first wallpaper contest put together for an official Ubuntu flavor. As usual, they are looking for talented artists and graphic designers who create the most fabulous and original images, and who would be proud to showcase their work in front of millions of Ubuntu users around the world.

"Ubuntu Budgie is pleased to announce our 17.04 wallpaper contest; we are looking for fabulous original images to proudly showcase our first official community flavor edition of Ubuntu," reads the public announcement. "Your reward will be to display your work in Ubuntu, and the best of the best will be proudly displayed on our website."

Here's how to submit your artwork for Ubuntu Budgie 17.04

Before even attempting to submit your wallpaper(s), please take the time and read the rules of the contest, which are available on Flickr. Most importantly, the images will be submitted as Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-SA 4.0) and should be yours. The Ubuntu Budgie team also notes the fact that you shouldn't participate in the contest with the same photos you used in other Ubuntu flavors, or Linux distros.

If all the above sounds good to you, go ahead and enter the contest now. We wish you good luck, and you should know that the wallpaper contest is only open for approximately three weeks from today. The Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 operating system, which uses the lightweight Budgie desktop environment by default, will launch officially as part of the Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) release on April 13, 2017.