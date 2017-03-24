Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 Beta 2 Brings Latest GNOME 3.24 Apps, Budgie 10.2.9 Desktop

Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 Beta 2 launched as part of yesterday's Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) Final Beta release, and we'd like to share with you some of the new features and improvements included in this last development version.

Built around the Budgie 10.2.9 desktop environment developed by Solus Project, Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 Beta 2 (Final Beta) comes with many of the latest applications and core components from the recently released GNOME 3.24 desktop environment, including the GTK+ 3 GUI toolkit and Mutter window manager.

For a better integration of Qt applications, there's now a GTK theme installed by default, and it looks like numerous of the new GNOME 3.24 applications are included by default (not only available in the repositories) compared to previous releases of the operating system under the name of budgie-remix.

Powered by Linux kernel 4.10 and Mesa 17.0

In-house built apps like budgie-welcome and AppIndicator have been updated with various improvements, such as a browser ballot screen and Material theme makeovers. AppIndicator support is now enabled by default for new installations, and it looks like Terminix is the default terminal emulator shipped with Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 Final Beta.

All the wallpapers that win the Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 community contest were included as well. Under the hood, Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 Beta 2 inherits many of the newest technologies that Canonical included in the Ubuntu 17.04 Final Beta release, such as the latest Linux 4.10.5 kernel and the Mesa 17.0.1 3D Graphics Library.

A couple of known issues remain in this milestone, such as the fact that the Plymouth boot splash is not visible when booting the ISO image, and the installer slideshow pictures do not match the words. You can download the Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 Beta 2 Live ISO images right now from our website if you want to take the OS for a test drive.