Ubuntu-Based Zorin OS Gets Better Support for Windows Apps, Desktop Improvements

A new maintenance update of the Ubuntu-based Zorin OS GNU/Linux distribution arrived at the end of this week with a bunch of enhancements to its desktop environment, as well as the latest versions of core components and apps.

Zorin OS 12.3 is here as the latest stable update of the Ubuntu-based operating system with a focus on improving the security, stability, and functionality of Zorin OS, which was always known as one of the most reliable open-source alternatives to Microsoft's Windows operating system.

Therefore, probably the most important change of the Zorin OS 12.3 release is the introduction of Wine 3.0, the latest stable version of the compatibility layer for running Windows programs on Linux and UNIX-like systems, which ensures better compatibility with more Windows apps and games on Zorin OS.

"Amongst a myriad of other upgrades, the Wine developers have focused on improving how Windows games run thanks to the introduction of Direct3D 10 & 11 support. That means you’ll have access to an even larger library of games to play in Zorin OS," reads the release announcement.

Zorin Desktop enhancements, Meltdown and Spectre patches

To make the Zorin Desktop more intuitive and easy to use for newcomers and advanced users alike, the Zorin OS 12.3 release brings the ability to select custom colors for folders and attach emblems to files, as well as a brand-new panel indicator that lets users view and control printer jobs.

Additionally, users can now pin and launch apps straight from the panel when using the Window List layout. Zorin OS 12.3 is powered by Ubuntu 17.10's Linux kernel 4.13, which is patched against the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities. You can download Zorin OS 12.3 for 64-bit and 32-bit PCs right now.

You can also download Zorin OS 12.3 Lite, Zorin OS 12.3 Educational, and Zorin OS 12.3 Educational Lite editions through our website or buy the Zorin OS 12.3 Business flavor from the project's website if you plan on deploying the Linux-based operating system on your organization's computers and need professional support.

