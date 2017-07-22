Ubuntu-Based BackBox Linux 5 Ethical Hacking Distro Debuts with Linux Kernel 4.8

The development team behind the Ubuntu-based BackBox Linux ethical hacking distribution designed for security evaluations and penetration testing tasks announced the release of BackBox Linux 5.

BackBox Linux 5 has been in development for too long, since even the release of BackBox Linux 4.7 in early December last year, but it's finally here, and it brings with it a significant number of improvements, up-to-date components, as well as several under-the-hood optimizations and tweaks.

"The BackBox Team proudly announces the major release of BackBox v5. It took long due to several development processes, but we worked hard and got through it," said the devs in the release announcement. "In this major release we made some structural changes, we removed outdated tools and added new ones."

Now powered by Linux kernel 4.8

Being based on the Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system, BackBox Linux 5 is powered by its Linux 4.8 kernel and comes with all the security and software updates, as well as the newer graphics stack and other performance improvements that Canonical added in the second point release of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.

Besides that, BackBox Linux 5 introduces a new logo and identity, updates all the hacking tools that are preinstalled in the installation images, which you can download right now through our website for either 64-bit or 32-bit hardware architectures, and fixes many miscellaneous bugs and annoying issues.

The minimum system requirements for running BackBox Linux 5 are a computer running either a 32-bit or 64-bit processor with a least 1GB of system memory (RAM), 10 GB free disk space for the installation, a graphics card capable of an 800x600 resolution, and DVD-ROM drive or USB port for the ISO images.

BackBox Linux 5's application menu