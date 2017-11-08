Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Daily Builds Now Available to Download

Here we go again, as Canonical kicked off the development of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system two weeks ago, users can now download the first daily build ISO images.

Canonical CEO Mark Shuttleworth dubbed the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS operating system as the "Bionic Beaver," but he didn't reveal any of the plans for the next long-term supported release of one of the most popular free operating systems in the world, which Canonical will maintain for the next five years.

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) is in early development stages, which means that the daily build ISO image is currently based on the stable branch, Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark). As such, it's running the Linux 4.13 kernel and uses the latest GNOME 3.26 desktop environment.

The selection of pre-installed apps doesn't seem to have suffered any changes, for now, but Canonical ran a poll a few months ago to get the pulse of the community and find out which apps users want to see installed by default in future Ubuntu releases, so this might change during the development cycle.

First Alpha of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS coming January 4, 2018

We were also the first to announce the release schedule of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) when Canonica CEO Mark Shuttleworth codenamed the upcoming OS, so you should know already that the first Alpha milestone is expected on January 4, 2018, but only for opt-in flavors, of course.

The second Alpha and the first Beta will also be published for opt-in flavors, and they are coming February 1 and March 8 respectively. After three milestones, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is finally seeing the day of light as part of the Final Beta release, which hits the streets on April 5, 2018.

The final release of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) is expected on April 26, 2018, and we believe that it will be powered by the Linux 4.15 kernel series, which will enter development at the end of November 2017, as well as the GNOME 3.28 desktop environment, coming March 14, 2018.

Without any further ado, we invite you to be the first to download the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) daily build live ISO image, which is only available for 64-bit (amd64) platforms, to get an early taste of the operating system. However, please keep in mind that this is a pre-alpha version, so don't use it in a production environment.

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS running GNOME 3.26