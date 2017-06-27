Ubuntu 17.10 Finishes Its Transition to Python 3.6, Ubuntu 16.10 EOL Coming July

Canonical today published a new installation of the Ubuntu Foundations Team weekly newsletter to inform the Ubuntu Linux community on the progress made since last week's update.

In the newsletter, the company highlights the fact that the Python 3.6 transition for the upcoming Ubuntu 17.10 operating system is almost complete, Python 3.6 now being a supported version in the distribution, as well as the fact that its Netplan project to unify and clean up networking configuration in Ubuntu was finally implemented by default in Artful Aardvark.

Additionally, the Ubuntu developers have been working lately on improving the experience for users of DKMS modules during upgrade from another Ubuntu release by updating the shim-signed package, as well as to fix an apport issue, saying "This has been fixed in Artful, and SRUs are in progress for affected stable releases. Additionally, a bug bot is fixing duplicate signatures of all new bug reports with a short duplicate signature."

"Stack Clash" security flaw fixed across all supported releases

As we reported last week, Canonical was quick to patch the infamous "Stack Clash" security flaw (CVE-2017-1000364) across all supported Ubuntu releases by updating the kernel packages to the newest upstream versions. If you haven't updated your Ubuntu OS yet, make sure you do so as soon as you read this article. Other than that, it looks like the KDEPIM 16.12 packages should soon land in the Ubuntu 17.10 repos.

With the Debian Unstable floodgates open, there's a GHC (Glasgow Haskell Compiler) transition in progress for Ubuntu 17.10, which could be completed over the weekend if everything goes as planned. As for some upcoming Ubuntu dates, Canonical will unleash the third scheduled point release of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) on August 3, and terminate support for Ubuntu 16.10 in July, 2017.