Ubuntu 17.10 "Artful Aardvark" Respin ISOs Are Now Available to Download

As promised last week, Canonical released today new ISO images of the Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system, including for all official flavors, to address a bug that bricked the BIOS of some laptops.

Several users reported last month broken BIOSes on their Lenovo, Acer, and Toshiba laptops due to a bug in the Ubuntu 17.10 installation images that won't allow them to access their BIOS settings. The BIOS could be bricked even if the user ran the Ubuntu 17.10 image in live mode, without installing the OS.

Canonical was quick to temporarily disable access to Ubuntu 17.10 downloads from their ubuntu.com website warning people about the issue. A workaround and a fix for existing users were available shortly after that, as they had to update the kernel packages in Ubuntu 17.10 to disable the intel-spi driver at boot time.

However, the ISO images of Ubuntu 17.10 and all the official flavors, including Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu Studio, and Ubuntu Budgie needed to be rebuilt, which took longer than expected, but they're now here and Canonical just give the green light to downloads.

Download the new Ubuntu 17.10.1 Desktop ISOs right now

If you've waited all this time to download Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) and install it on your laptop, we have good news: the wait is now over and you can download the Ubuntu 17.10.1 Desktop ISOs right now from the official website. However, please remember that these are available only for 64-bit machines.

Of course, you can also download new ISO images of Kubuntu 17.10.1, Xubuntu 17.10, Lubuntu 17.10.1, Ubuntu MATE 17.10.1, Ubuntu Kylin 17.10.1, and Ubuntu Budgie 17.10.1 from our website for both 64-bit and 32-bit systems if you want to install any of the official flavors. These can be written to USB sticks or DVDs before they can be booted on your computer.

We remind you that these images aren't patched against the recently disclosed Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities, so you'll have to do a full upgrade after installing the operating system using the instructions provided here. Please report if you're still experiencing issues with the new ISOs.