Ubuntu 17.04 Wallpaper Contest Begins, Submit Your Astonishing Artwork Right Now

Ubuntu member Nathan Haines is informing Softpedia about a new installation of the Free Culture Showcase movement, this time for the upcoming Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system.

Yes, you're reading it right, a new Ubuntu 17.04 wallpaper contest is upon us, and it's time to go out and take the best photographs for inclusion in the next major release of one of the world's most popular free operating systems, Ubuntu Linux.

Twice a year, Nathan Haines is organizing the Free Culture Showcase wallpaper contest, which usually takes place in a Flickr group that you'll have to join, during which numerous artists submit their most beautiful and astonishing work.

However, this is not a true contest, because you won't win a big prize, or any prize for that matter. But if your photo is among the finalists, it can be viewed and used by millions of Ubuntu users worldwide.

"Whether on the desktop, phone, or tablet, your photo or can be the first thing Ubuntu users see whenever they are greeted by the ubiquitous Ubuntu welcome screen or access their desktop," said Nathan Haines in a recent blog post.

Here's how to submit your artwork for Ubuntu 17.04

First, you'll need to have a Flickr account, which usually requires a Yahoo email address (if you still use the service), but it works with any email address now. Then, you need to join the "Ubuntu 17.04 Free Culture Showcase - Wallpapers" Flickr group.

Make sure that you read the rules thoroughly before submitting, and then, to submit your photos, you'll have to upload them on your Flickr page. After that, go to the group's page and submit your best images.

Please hurry because the contest will be open until March 5, 2017. And, if you still have any questions, don't hesitate to check out more information on the dedicated Ubuntu wiki at https://wiki.ubuntu.com/UbuntuFreeCultureShowcase.

Winners should be announced before the release of the Final Beta of Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus), which launches on March 23. The final release of Ubuntu 17.04 is shipping on April 13, 2017.

In related news, the Ubuntu Budgie developers are running a wallpaper contest on their own end for the first release of the operating system as an official Ubuntu flavor. Please hurry if you want to submit your artwork there because it will end very soon.