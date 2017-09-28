Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Now Primary Linux OS of Samsung ARTIK 5 and 7 Smart IoT Modules

Canonical recently partnered with Samsung to bring its Ubuntu Linux operating system to the Samsung ARTIK 5 and 7 family of smart IoT (Internet of Things) modules used in a wide-range of appliances.

Samsung decided to enable the long-term supported Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial Xerus) operating system as primary GNU/Linux distribution for its Samsung ARTIK platform instead of the existing OS, which wasn't mentioned in the press announcement. Choosing Ubuntu as primary Linux distro is a great move as it lets ARTIK’s developers access various of the supported connectivity options, such as Zigbee, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

"Through this partnership, Canonical will further cement its longstanding commitment to the internet of things and continue to expand Ubuntu’s growing network of applications within the IoT space," said Mike Bell, EVP of Devices and IoT at Canonical. "Our partnership will also allow Samsung ARTIK device and platform developers to benefit from the large, well-established Ubuntu developer community."

Ubuntu brings long-term maintenance to Samsung's ARTIK platform

Samsung will enable Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for the Samsung ARTIK 5 and 7 families of modules effective immediately, which will integrate directly with the ARTIK customization, platform software and ARTIK IDE (Integrated Development Environment). The Samsung ARTIK platform is known to accelerate the product development process for companies, as well as to help them reduce costs and time to market.

And now, with Ubuntu on board, the Samsung ARTIK platform will try to become the best possible solution for secure, intelligent, and interoperable IoT services and products. For more information Samsung's ARTIK platform and development tools you can always access the official homepage at https://developer.artik.io. To download the latest version of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, check our web portal or the official website.