Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS (Xenial Xerus) Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Canonical released today the fourth of fifth maintenance updates to its long-term supported Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series with new kernel and graphics stacks.

After it’s been delayed a couple of weeks due to the severe Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities that affect billions of devices, Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS maintenance update is finally here for existing users running Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS and earlier versions.

As expected, Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS incorporates refreshed kernel and graphics stacks based on those of the Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system. These include the Linux 4.13 kernel and Mesa 17.2.2 graphics stack for Intel and AMD GPUs.

What this means is that each new Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS installation will be powered by Linux kernel 4.13 and use the newer Mesa 17.2.2 or later graphics drivers by default. Of course, Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS also includes up-to-date components that you can install via the software repositories.

"Like previous LTS series', 16.04.4 includes hardware enablement stacks for use on newer hardware. This support is offered on all architectures except for 32-bit powerpc, and is installed by default when using one of the desktop images. Ubuntu Server defaults to installing the GA kernel, however you may select the HWE kernel from the installer bootloader," said Łukasz Zemczak on behaf of the Ubuntu Release Team.

Existing Ubuntu 16.04 LTS users need only to update their installations

If you’re running Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS, you can now update your installation to receive all the goodies that Canonical added in the Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS maintenance release. When upgrading, you can choose to stay with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS’ default kernel or install the newer one from Ubuntu 17.10.

Either way, both kernels are now patched against the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities, but if you need support for some special hardware, you can install the Artful HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel included in Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS.

To update your installations, simply open the Software Update utility and install all available updates or fire up the Terminal and run the commands listed below. For new deployments, you'll have to download Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS 64-bit or 32-bit live ISO images through our web portal.

Of course, users of other official Ubuntu flavors can now download Kubuntu 16.04.4 LTS, Xubuntu 16.04.4 LTS, Lubuntu 16.04.4 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 16.04.4 LTS, Ubuntu GNOME 16.04.4 LTS, Mythbuntu 16.04.4 LTS, Ubuntu Kylin 16.04.4 LTS, and Ubuntu Studio 16.04.4 LTS.