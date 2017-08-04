Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS Officially Released with Linux Kernel 4.10 from Ubuntu 17.04

Canonical launched the third point release of the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series, Ubuntu 16.04.3, which brings updated kernel and graphics stacks.

Powered by the Linux 4.10 kernel and Mesa 17.0 graphics stack from Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus), Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS is here for those who want to install the long-term supported Xenial Xerus series of operating systems on new computers which were or weren't supported by Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS or a previous point release. However, Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS doesn't ship with support for 32-bit PPC architectures.

"Like previous LTS series', 16.04.3 includes hardware enablement stacks for use on newer hardware. This support is offered on all architectures except for 32-bit PowerPC, and is installed by default when using one of the desktop images," said Adam Conrad. "Ubuntu Server defaults to installing the GA kernel, however you may select the HWE kernel from the installer bootloader."

Here's what's new in the Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS flavors

Of course, a new Ubuntu release doesn't come in a single flavor, and it's accompanied by all the other supported editions from the Xenial Xerus (Ubuntu 16.04 LTS) series, including Kubuntu 16.04.3 LTS, Xubuntu 16.04.3 LTS, Lubuntu 16.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu Studio 16.04.3 LTS, Mythbuntu 16.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu GNOME 16.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 16.04.3 LTS, and Ubuntu Kylin 16.04.3 LTS.

As for the new features included in this flavors, we can mention that Kubuntu 16.04.3 LTS comes with KDE Plasma 5.5.5 and KDE Applications 15.12, Lubuntu 16.04.3 LTS refresh hardware support for specific machines, Ubuntu GNOME 16.04.3 LTS ships with GNOME 3.18, support for Snappy packages, and root-less X.Org Server, and the rest include various updated components.

Canonical will support the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system with maintenance updates for five years for Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Ubuntu Cloud, Ubuntu Base, and Ubuntu Kylin, and only three years for Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu GNOME, Ubuntu MATE, Mythbuntu, and Ubuntu Studio. Both 64-bit and 32-bit hardware architectures are supported for Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS.

Existing users don't need to download the Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS installation images to update their systems, but only to perform a full upgrade via the command-line or by using a graphical package manager like Ubuntu Software or Synaptic Package Manager. If you want to reinstall or deploy Ubuntu 16.04 LTS on new systems, you can download the Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS Live ISO images right now through our web portal.