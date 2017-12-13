Ubucon Europe 2018 Ubuntu Conference Announced for 27-29 April in Xixón, Spain

The organizers of the Ubucon Europe conference for Ubuntu Linux users, contributors and developers announced the official dates next year's Ubucon Europe 2018 event.

Don't pack your bags just yet for the next Ubuntu conference, but at least you should mark your calendars for April 27, 28, and 29 of 2018, when the Ubucon Europe 2018 conference will take place. Where? The event will be held in Spain this time, in the city of Xixón, at the municipal facilities of Centro de Cultura Antiguo Instituto.

"Ubucon Europe 2018 will be held this year in Xixón, Spain on 27, 28 and 29 April 2018 in the Spanish city of Xixón at the municipal facilities of the Antiguo Instituto. For further information please write to ubuconeurope2018 AT gmail.com," wrote the organizers in a tweet earlier this morning.

Ubucon European conference gaining more popularity

Put together by a group of dedicated Ubuntu community members, the very first Ubuntu Europe conference took place November 18-20, 2016 in Essen, Germany, and was a success followed a year later by the second edition, which took take place in Paris, France, September 8-10, 2017.

The conference gains more popularity each year, and it hosts three days full of Ubuntu Linux fun, where attendees can meet and talk with various members of the Ubuntu community on a wide range of topics, join workshops, listen to famous speakers, or learn how to use or get started with contributing to Ubuntu.

"Organized by the community, this event will host professionals, institutions, the European Ubuntu contributors, and more widely all the free software and 'libre'community and the general public," reads the Ubucon Europe website. "A rich and varied programming of conferences, round tables, workshops, and demonstrations."

Entrance to Ubucon Europe confernece is usually free for everyone, so you are welcome to join the party if you're in Spain next spring. Ubuntu is currently one of the most popular Linux-based operating system with millions of users around the globe. During Ubucon Europe 2018, there should be a launch party for the upcoming release, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, which is expected to hit the streets a day early, on April 26, 2018.

