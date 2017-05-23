Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Fall of the Samurai Are Out Now on Linux and SteamOS

As expected, Feral Interactive has announced today the availability of the Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Total War: Shogun 2 - Fall of the Samurai games on Linux and SteamOS platforms.

Developed by The Creative Assembly and published by Sega, Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Total War: Shogun 2 - Fall of the Samurai are turn-based strategy (TBS) games that feature real-time tactics, enhanced full 3D battles, which take place on both sea and land, and a thrilling clash of mechanized and medieval weaponry.

While the action in Total War: SHOGUN 2 is set in the middle of the 16th century of Feudal Japan, the Total War: Shogun 2 - Fall of the Samurai standalone sequel takes players on an action-packed, jaw-dropping adventure set against the modern world of 19th century Japan.

"The time has come for a new shogun! Command samurai, ninja and warrior monks in two spectacular Total War games featuring strategic gameplay inspired by the samurai code of honour. Embark on an epic conquest across snowcapped mountains, hilltop citadels and fields of cherry blossom," reads the announcement.

Both AMD Radeon and Nvidia GPUs are supported, also Intel

The system requirements for playing Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Total War: Shogun 2 - Fall of the Samurai on your favorite GNU/Linux distro or SteamOS are a computer with at least 4GB RAM and a 2GHz processor, an AMD 6000 series, Intel Iris Pro or Nvidia 600 series or better graphics cards, and using Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, SteamOS 2.0 or later.

For the best performance while playing these two Total War titles, you should have a computer powered by a 3GHz processor with at least 4GB RAM, and either an Nvidia 700 series or AMD R7 series graphics card with 2GB VRAM. Please note that you need to use Mesa 17.1 for AMD GPUs and the proprietary Nvidia 375.26 driver for Nvidia GPUs.

You can purchase Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Total War: Shogun 2 - Fall of the Samurai right now from Feral Interactive's online store, or via Steam, here and here. Of course, if you already own these games because you've played them on your Windows gaming rig, they will now appear in your Steam for Linux library as well. Have fun!