Tiny Core Linux 8.1 Brings Latest BusyBox with LZMA Capabilities, Improvements

The minimalist Tiny Core Linux independently developed GNU/Linux distribution has been updated recently to version 8.1, a release that brings the latest BusyBox with extra functionality.

Powered by the latest stable version of the swiss army knife of embedded Linux, BusyBox 1.27.x, Tiny Core Linux 8.1 adds an extra layer of improvements and bug fixes to the 8.x series of the distro. For example, it brings the Lempel–Ziv–Markov chain algorithm (LZMA) to BusyBox by patching it against the rpm2cpio lzma bug.

In addition, Tiny Core Linux 8.1 re-enables the CONFIG_FEATURE_SYSLOGD_READ_BUFFER_SIZE=512 environment variable for BusyBox, and removes the duplicated BusyBox symlinks. Other than that, it looks like the release introduces static IP support to the tc-config tool.

Tiny Core Linux 8.1.1 point release is already out

Only a few days after launching the Tiny Core Linux 8.1 series, the project's development team announced the first minor release, Tiny Core Linux 8.1.1, which updates the uClibc ldconfig to version 0.9.33.2 and patches it for a 64-bit (x86_64) error that apparently occurred when running the "ldconfig -p" command.

The Tiny Core Linux 8.1 series also does some cleanup to the content incorporated into the firmware and tc-install script in the ISO image of the CorePlus edition. Tiny Core Linux 8.1.1 is now the latest stable version of the distribution, and it's recommended for new installs, as well as for existing users.

You can download version 8.1.1 of both Tiny Core and Core editions for 64-bit or 32-bit computers right now from our website, where you'll also find the CorePlus variant, which only supports 32-bit systems. If you're running Tiny Core Linux 8.0 or later you are urged to update to the 8.1.1 release as soon as possible.