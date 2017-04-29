This Custom Android-x86 Build Puts Android 7.1.1 on Your PC, with Linux 4.11 RC7

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton was happy to announce the release of a new build of his custom built Android-x86 project that lets uses runs the latest Android mobile operating system on their personal computers.

Dubbed AndEX Nougat 7.1.1, the project was recently updated to build 170426, after it received a few revisions at the end of last week, specifically builds 170423 and 170422, both of which added most of the changes, updated packages, and improvements listed below.

Shipping with either the Linux 4.11 RC7, Linux 4.10.11, or Linux 4.4.62 LTS kernels, AndEX Nougat 7.1.1 Build 170427 comes with the GAPPS (Google Apps) package that lets users access various of Google's most used applications and services, and it's based on the Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system.

These include Google Play Services, Google Play Store 7.6.08.N-all, YouTube 12.09.58, Gmail, Google Maps 9.48.2, and Google Earth. Additionally, users will find pre-installed the Spotify 8.4.0.539, Google Chrome 58.0, Mozilla Firefox 53.0, SnapTube 4.3.0, Clash of Clans 8.709.23, and File Manager 2.0.0.355 apps.

AndEX Supports most laptops and some desktop computers

In term of compatibility, the develper assured users that his AndEX Nougat 7.1.1 Build 170427 operating system can be installed on a bunch of laptops from Acer (Aspire), Asus, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Lenovo, Panasonic, Samsung, Thinkpad, and Toshiba, as well as some desktops.

"My compiled Android-x86_64 systems (Nougat 7.1.1) can run from hard drive on certain computers. They must be installed to hard drive and run from there," explains Arne Exton. "The systems can be installed on almost all newer laptops (and some desktop computers)."

However, you'll need to perform a manual installation if you want to deploy AndEX on the disk drive of your personal computer, but you'll need to have a GNU/Linux distribution already installed and use the GRUB bootloader. You can also run or install the OS on the VMware Workstation 12.5.5 virtualization software.

As mentioned before, AndEX Nougat 7.1.1 is distributed in multiple editions, namely android_x86_64-7.1.1-nougat-gapps-kernel-4.11.rc7-exton-1030mb-170421.iso, android-x86_64-7.1.1-nougat-kernel-4.4.62-exton-vmware-1050mb-170426.iso, ANDEX-NOUGAT-kernel-4.11-rc7-1160mb-170423.zip, and ANDEX-NOUGAT-kernel-4.10.11-1160mb-170422.zip.

All of them can be purchased for the sum of $9 (~€8.2) from developer's website, where he provided detailed installation instructions, workarounds for known issues, and any other informations that you may need to get started with running Android 7.1.1 Nougat on your PC. Also check out the screenshot gallery below to see it in action.

AndEX Build 170426 running in VMware