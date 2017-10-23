The Smallest Server Suite Updated with Better Support for SCSI and RAID Devices

4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki‏ is informing us today on the release and immediate availability for download of version 23.0 of his TheSSS (The Smallest Server Suite) lightweight and open-source Linux OS.

Based on the upcoming 4MLinux 23.0 operating system, TheSSS 23.0 release is here to upgrade its LAMP (Linux, Apache, MariaDB and PHP) components to new versions, and it's now powered by Linux kernel 4.9.52 LTS, Apache 2.4.28, MariaDB 10.2.9, as well as both the newer PHP 7.0.24 and the older PHP 5.6.31 for compatibility.

The latest Webmin 1.850 web-based system configuration tool is included as well in this major release of TheSSS, which comes with an updated installation script that lets users install the Linux-based server OS on various popular file systems, including Btrfs, EXT2, EXT3, EXT4, XFS, ReiserFS, JFS, and NILFS2.

"This is a major release based on the 4MLinux Server 23.0," said Zbigniew Konojacki‏ in the release announcement. "The biggest change is related to the installation script, which now makes it possible to install TheSSS on EXT2, EXT3, EXT4, ReiserFS, JFS, XFS, Btrfs, and NILFS2 partitions."

Out-of-the-box RAID, SCSI, and LVM support

Another interesting change included in the TheSSS 23.0 operating system is out-of-the-box support for RAID, SCSI, and LVM devices. If you're using a previous release, you can upgrade to TheSSS 23.0 by running the "zk update" command in a terminal emulator. The upgrade process is fully automatic so you won't have to do anything.

Newcomers can download TheSSS 23.0 Live ISO image right now from our website. The best thing about TheSSS distro is that it can be used directly from a bootable medium, such as a USB flash drive, without installing anything on your personal computer. This makes TheSSS the most lightweight and portable GNU/Linux server OS.

RAID management via Webmin in TheSSS 23.0 pic.twitter.com/PP3Q7Q4Ne6 — Zbigniew Konojacki (@MyNameIsZK1234) October 22, 2017