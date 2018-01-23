Tails 3.5 Anonymous OS Released to Mitigate Spectre Vulnerability for AMD CPUs

Tails, the open-source Linux-based operating system designed to protect user's privacy while surfing the Internet, also known as Anonymous OS, was updated today to version 3.5.

Coming only two weeks after the Tails 3.4 release, which included patches for the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities publicly disclosed earlier this month, today's Tails 3.5 update is here to bump the Linux kernel to version 4.14.13 and include the microcode firmware for AMD CPUs to mitigate the Spectre flaw.

Tails 3.4 included partial mitigation for the Spectre security vulnerability, but now it's been patched for AMD processors too with the Tails 3.5 update. If in doubt, you can always check to see if your Tails installation is still vulnerable to the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities or not.

Now with redesigned TOR Launcher, Tor Browser 7.5

The Tails 3.5 release also includes various software updates like the recently redesigned Tor Launcher, the application that lets users configure a local proxy or a Tor bridge, the latest Tor Browser 7.5 anonymous web browser based on Mozilla's Firefox technologies, and the Mozilla Thunderbird 52.5 email and news client.

Other than that, Tails 3.5 improves printing to a PDF document in Tor Browser, removes support for migrating an email account from Claws Mail because it made Mozilla Thunderbird to not start under certain conditions, and addresses a bug that prevented the Application menu to open when the time sync changed the clock in the past.

The translations of "Tor is ready" notifications and the time synchronization were fixed as well in this release, along with a fix for an issue that prevented users from opening Tails' documentation if the system language was set to a different language than English. Check out the release notes for more details.

Unfortunately, Tails 3.5 isn't a bug-free release, as the developers noted the fact that debug and error messages may appear when starting Tails, including a warning message about a kernel bug, which doesn't affect the safety of Tails. You can download Tails 3.5 right now through our website or update your installations.