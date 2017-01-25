Tails 2.10 Amnesic Live System Adds OnionShare Tool for Anonymous File Sharing

Edward Snowden's favorite amnesic incognito live system, Tails, has been updated today to major version 2.10, a release that comes with numerous new features, updated components, and the latest technologies for accessing the Tor anonymity network.

If you want to stay hidden online and you are on the go, the best way is to use Tails. The Debian-based Live ISO images can be easily written on a USB flash drive that you can carry with you anywhere, connect it to your computer, and access all your favorite websites through the Tor anonymity network.

The latest version, Tails 2.10, has been in development for the past five weeks, since Tails 2.9.1, and a first Release Candidate arrived only ten days ago. New features include the OnionShare tool that lets you share files anonymously, circuit view functionality in the Tor Browser, as well as support for exFAT file systems.

The OnionCircuits tool that lets users view the status of Tor has now been made compatible with the popular Orca open-source screen reader and magnifier utility, and Tails 2.10 comes packed with all the latest security updates from the Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" software repositories.

Tor 0.2.9.9, Tor Browser 6.5, and Linux kernel 4.8

The new Tails version is using the latest Tor 0.2.9.9 and Tor Browser 6.5 technologies, along with a completely revamped Tor control port filter, allowing users to safely share files anonymously using OnionShare and use the new circuit view of Tor Browser. The Icedove 45.6.0 email and news client is also present in Tails 2.10.

Under the hood, we can't help but notice that Tails 2.10 is powered by the Linux 4.8 kernel series, which should improve the hardware support, but unfortunately, it reached end of life earlier this month. We do hope that the next Tails release, versioned 2.11, will come with the long-term supported Linux 4.9 kernel.

Among other noteworthy changes, Tails 2.10 replaces the AdBlock Plus add-on with uBlock Origin on Tor Browser, uses Debian GNU/Linux's Onion services, renames the "Live" bootloader menu entry to "Tails," removes Nyx (arm), and replaces the "failsafe" bootloader entry with "Troubleshooting Mode."

If you're using Tails on a newer AMD Radeon GPU, you should know that Tails 2.10 comes pre-installed with the open-source AMDGPU graphics driver. Existing users can upgrade to the new version as we speak, if they're using Tails 2.7 or 2.9.1. The rest of the world can download the new Tails 2.10 32-bit ISO image right now from our website.

Tails 2.11 is currently scheduled to land on March 3, 2017.

OnionShare, a tool for anonymous file sharing.