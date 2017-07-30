System76's Pop!_OS Linux Distro to Get the Volume Improvements from Ubuntu 17.10

System76's engineers won't take a break from adding new features to the first major release of the Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Linux distribution, and they recently shared a blog article to keep the community up-to-date with what's they're planning lately.

First off, it would appear that System76 devs noticed the Ubuntu Desktop team working on porting the volume setting that lets laptop users raise the volume over the 100% limit using the keyboard volume buttons to the upcoming Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system, so they'll add that to Pop!_OS, too.

"Upstream Ubuntu has been working on a problem with volume settings that we here at System76 agree with 100%. Currently, the ability to raise the volume above 100% is present in GNOME/Ubuntu, this exists because some devices at 100% can still come across as fairly quiet," said System76's Pop!_OS devs on the blog article.

Work continues on the new installer, automatic firmware updates

In the meantime, work continues on the new installer for Pop!_OS, which System76 engineer Jeremy Soller recently simplified by removing the timezone slide and changing the order of prompts, so that it takes less time for newcomers to install the Pop!_OS distro on their personal computers.

Of course, as announced last week, System76's devs will continue to work with the elementary OS team on the new installer of Pop!_OS, but, in the meantime, they'll start testing the promised automatic firmware update feature on real hardware before it rolls out to all System76 customers this fall.

Other than that, it looks like System76 created Pop!_Chat to make it easier for developers who want to collaborate code to Pop!_OS, in real time, and improve the upcoming GNU/Linux distribution, which will be based on Ubuntu 17.10. The final, and also the first release of Pop!_OS is expected later this fall, and will ship with all of System76's computers.