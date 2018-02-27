System76 Plans Major HiDPI Update for Their Ubuntu-Based Pop!_OS Linux Distro

System76 continues their work on the second release of their Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Linux distro and announced on Monday that they plan a major update to the HiDPI daemon while still redesigning the installer.

According to System76, the team is ready to deploy one of the biggest updates to Pop!_OS Linux's HiDPI (High Dots Per Inch) daemon, which should be soon available for all of their customers running Pop!_OS Linux on any of the laptop or desktop computers bought from the computer reseller. The update will add a new and improved layout engine, as well as support for saving resolutions and layouts.

"We are getting ready to release major updates to the HiDPI daemon for all System76 customers. The new release will include a new and improved layout engine, the ability to use saved layouts and resolutions, and several bug fixes," said System76 in a blog post. "We are also working toward making the HiDPI daemon available in Pop!_OS and elsewhere. If you are interested in seeing HiDPI in action, please come see our booth at Scale!"

The new installer will allow illustrations

In the meantime, System76's engineers are still working with the elementary OS team on the new installer, reporting that they've managed to port the content of the current installer in Pop!_OS Linux to an all-new side-by-side layout that allows for illustrations to be displayed during the installation. These creative illustrations will be made by Kate Hazen, who does a great job on the branded packaging for System76's computers.

Those who have bought a computer from System76 know what we're talking about, and with the upcoming release of Pop!_OS Linux this spring, which will be based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, you'll have a more unified experience from the moment you open the box of your new Linux computer until you reach the desktop session. System76 will be at SCALE 16x between March 8-11, 2018, if you want to say hi and see the new capabilities of the HiDPI daemon on Pop!_OS Linux.

Pop!_OS Linux's new installer