System76 Launches Ubuntu-Powered Ibex Pro GPU Server with Up to 40K CUDA Cores

System76, the Colorado-based computer manufacturer specializing in delivering state-of-the-art desktop, notebook, server machines with Linux-based operating systems pre-installed on them, is announcing today the launch of the Ibex Pro GPU server.

The company, which many of you know for their powerful Ubuntu-based computers, is kicking off the new year with a brand-new GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) server dubbed Ibex Pro. The focus has been on creating an innovative and extremely powerful server that would help scientists and engineers achieve their research productivity goals on advancing machine learning algorithms, rendering 3D graphics, or simulating complex systems.

"The Ibex Pro GPU server enables our customers to drive advancements in cutting-edge pursuits like machine vision, personalized medicine, artificial intelligence, and countless other areas where deep learning is leading the way." says CEO Carl Richell. "Our focus on creating Ubuntu-based products that span from the engineer’s desk to the server farm, and backing them with dedicated account management and fantastic support, makes for an offering that is truly unique in the market."

Technical specifications of System76 Ibex Pro

Technical specifications of the Ibex Pro GPU server include Dual Intel Xeon E5 v4 processors with Intel VT, support for up to eight Nvidia GPUs with 192 GB DDR5 and up to 39,936 CUDA cores, up to 1.5 TB Quad-channel of DDR4 ECC RAM, up to 32TB of SSD storage, up to dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet, two PCI Express x16 Gen 3 expansion slots, 1600 Watt with Dual Redundancy power supply, two USB 3.0 ports, one Serial port, one VGA port, as well as ID switch, NMI, Reset, and Power on/off buttons.

Of course, this means that potential buyers will be able to fully customize their new Ibex Pro GPU server to fit their needs. The Ibex Pro GPU server can be shipped with 64-bit versions of either Ubuntu Server 16.04.1 LTS (Xenial Xerus) or Ubuntu Server 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) operating systems pre-installed. Price starts from $9,575 (€8,870) or $842 (€780) per month, and you can buy yours right now from System76's online store. Check out the screenshot gallery below for more details!

Ibex Pro