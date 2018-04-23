SUSE Launches Beta Program for SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing

SUSE recently announced a public beta program for its SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing (HPC) product as part of the upcoming SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 operating system release.

While SUSE is working hard on the major SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 release, they recently announced that the SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing (HPC) platform is now a dedicated SUSE Linux Enterprise product based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15, available for public testing on 64-bit and ARM 64-bit architectures.

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 will introduce numerous new features and improvements, including a brand new installer that offers a single unified method to install one of the supported SUSE Linux Enterprise products, including the SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing module, which comes with a set of components used in high-performance computing environments.

Among these, we can mention a workload manager, cluster monitoring and management software, multiple MPI implementations that can be selected through environment modules, an environment module system, computational libraries for use with environment modules, as well as development and benchmarking tools.

"The SLE HPC 15 option will set up the installation including the HPC module and lets the user chose between system roles customized for HPC which will simplify the installation of development, control and compute nodes," said Vincent Moutoussamy, SUSE Beta Program and SDK Project Manager at SUSE.

SUSE Linux Enterprise used on half of the top 100 HPC systems

The SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing (HPC) platform is designed to provide customers with a tickless kernel for substantial power savings, automatic Non-Uniform Memory Access (NUMA) balancing, and real-time kernel patch for faster synchronization of your HPC clusters.

These and many other unique features make SUSE Linux Enterprise HPC a first class choice for high-performance computing, and SUSE Linux Enterprise is already used on half of the top 100 HPC systems worldwide, including by major companies like Intel, AMD, NVIDA, Fujitsu, HPE/SGI, NEC, Mellanox, Qlogic, and Cray.

And now, SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing is opened for public beta testing, allowing anyone to request a beta registration code for the upcoming SUSE Linux Enterprise Server HPC 15 release on either x86_64 (64-bit) or AArch64 (ARM 64-bit) hardware. Visit the SLE Beta Program website for more details.