> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

SUSE Launches Beta Program for SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing

As part of the upcoming SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 release

Apr 23, 2018 16:58 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

SUSE recently announced a public beta program for its SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing (HPC) product as part of the upcoming SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 operating system release.

While SUSE is working hard on the major SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 release, they recently announced that the SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing (HPC) platform is now a dedicated SUSE Linux Enterprise product based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15, available for public testing on 64-bit and ARM 64-bit architectures.

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 will introduce numerous new features and improvements, including a brand new installer that offers a single unified method to install one of the supported SUSE Linux Enterprise products, including the SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing module, which comes with a set of components used in high-performance computing environments.

Among these, we can mention a workload manager, cluster monitoring and management software, multiple MPI implementations that can be selected through environment modules, an environment module system, computational libraries for use with environment modules, as well as development and benchmarking tools.

"The SLE HPC 15 option will set up the installation including the HPC module and lets the user chose between system roles customized for HPC which will simplify the installation of development, control and compute nodes," said Vincent Moutoussamy, SUSE Beta Program and SDK Project Manager at SUSE.

SUSE Linux Enterprise used on half of the top 100 HPC systems

The SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing (HPC) platform is designed to provide customers with a tickless kernel for substantial power savings, automatic Non-Uniform Memory Access (NUMA) balancing, and real-time kernel patch for faster synchronization of your HPC clusters.

These and many other unique features make SUSE Linux Enterprise HPC a first class choice for high-performance computing, and SUSE Linux Enterprise is already used on half of the top 100 HPC systems worldwide, including by major companies like Intel, AMD, NVIDA, Fujitsu, HPE/SGI, NEC, Mellanox, Qlogic, and Cray.

And now, SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing is opened for public beta testing, allowing anyone to request a beta registration code for the upcoming SUSE Linux Enterprise Server HPC 15 release on either x86_64 (64-bit) or AArch64 (ARM 64-bit) hardware. Visit the SLE Beta Program website for more details.

Related Stories

Fresh Reviews

Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome

To succeed you have to fail, lots and lots of times

Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise

It's a great choice if you don't mind a different layout

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise
Razer Mamba and Firefly HyperFlux Wireless Charging Review

A combination that will quickly win you over

Razer Mamba and Firefly HyperFlux Wireless Charging Review
God of War Review (PS4)

One epic journey through Norse mythology

God of War Review (PS4)

Latest News

Nvidia Tegra X1 Coldboot Vulnerability Lets Anyone Hack a Nintendo Switch

An unpatchable flaw was found in Nvidia Tegra X1 chip

Nvidia Tegra X1 Coldboot Vulnerability Lets Anyone Hack a Nintendo Switch
SUSE Launches Beta Program for SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing

As part of the upcoming SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 release

SUSE Launches Beta Program for SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing
LibreOffice Conference 2018 Takes Place in Tirana, Albania, for LibreOffice 6.1

A call for paper was announced by The Document Foundation

LibreOffice Conference 2018 Takes Place in Tirana, Albania, for LibreOffice 6.1
KDE Plasma 5.13 Desktop Environment Promises Much Better Wayland Support

Will support screencast apps and mice configuration

KDE Plasma 5.13 Desktop Environment Promises Much Better Wayland Support
New Terminal App in Chome OS Hints at Upcoming Support for Linux Applications

The Terminal app is currently available in the dev channel

New Terminal App in Chome OS Hints at Upcoming Support for Linux Applications
Hands-On with Ubuntu's Brand New Welcome Screen in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Lets you set up Canonical Livepatch and help improve Ubuntu

Hands-On with Ubuntu's Brand New Welcome Screen in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome

To succeed you have to fail, lots and lots of times

Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome
Three Changes to Look for in Windows 10 April 2018 Update

Here are the top highlights in Microsoft’s new update

Three Changes to Look for in Windows 10 April 2018 Update
Did You Know? Microsoft Made MSN Look Broken in Opera to Push Users to IE

As a response, Opera launched Opera 7 Bork Edition

Did You Know? Microsoft Made MSN Look Broken in Opera to Push Users to IE
Zero-Day Flaw in Internet Explorer Allows Hackers to Infect Windows PCs

Microsoft aware of the bug, patch not yet available

Zero-Day Flaw in Internet Explorer Allows Hackers to Infect Windows PCs