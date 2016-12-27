Stellarium 0.15.1 Open-Source Planetarium Tool Adds Sardinian as New Sky Culture

Stellarium developer Alexander Wolf announced on the first day of Christmas the availability of the first point release of Stellarium 0.15, a free, open-source, and cross-platform planetarium software.

Stellarium 0.15.1 arrives five months after the 0.15.0 milestone, and while it's only a maintenance update to the 0.15.x series, the list of changes implemented is quite huge and we've attached it at the end of the article for your viewing pleasure. As usual, this version is available now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems.

Prominent features include the ability to display the Digital Sky Survey (DSS), which requires users to have an active Internet connection, the ability for the application to act as a Spout sender, which might be important for multimedia environments, but it's currently only available for Microsoft Windows platforms.

Over 130 issues have been resolved in this first update to Stellarium 0.15

Among other interesting changes that made their way into the Stellarium 0.15.1 bugfix release, we can mention that the AstroCalc feature designed to offer users compelling new computational insight is now available from the main menu, Sardinian was added as new sky culture, and there's support for location-dependent timezones.

Other than that, the GUI (Graphical User Interface) received a multitude of improvements, cross-identification data for stars from the Bright Star Catalogue, 5th Revised Ed. (Hoffleit+, 1991) has been added, most of the catalogs were updated or improved, and two arbitrary declination lines are available for ArchaeoLines.

More than 130 bugs have been addressed in the Stellarium 0.15.1 maintenance update, which you can download right now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems from our website. We recommend studying the attached changelog if you're curious to know what exactly was changed. It's a recommended update for anyone using Stellarium 0.15.0.