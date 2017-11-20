SparkyLinux 4.7 "Tyche" Out Now with Latest Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" Updates

A new stability update of the SparkyLinux 4.x "Tyche" operating system series is out now bringing you the latest updates from the upstream Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" software repositories.

Powered by a recent kernel from the long-term supported Linux 4.9 series, version 4.9.51, SparkyLinux 4.7 is now available for download (see link below) with all the updates pushed upstream in the software repositories of the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series as of November 17, 2017.

This version comes with the Xfce 4.12.3, LXDE 0.99.2, and Openbox 3.6.1 graphical environments, the latest Calamares 3.1.8 graphical installer, as well as Mozilla Firefox 52.5.0 ESR, Mozilla Thunderbird 52.4.0, LibreOffice 5.2.7, VLC Media Player 2.2.6, Pidgin 2.12.0, Transmission 2.92, HexChat 2.12.4, and DeaDBeeF 0.7.2.

"This is Sparky edition based on Debian stable line 9 code name "Stretch." No big changes, the new iso images provide updates of all installed packages, from Debian "Stretch" and Sparky repositories as of November 17, 2017," reads the release announcement. "The new ISO images can be used to perform fresh Sparky installation."

SparkyLinux 4.x "Tyche" users can now upgrade to version 4.7

The SparkyLinux 4.7 release comes with live ISO images with the Xfce, LXDE, and Openbox (MinimalGUI) desktop environments/window managers, as well as a text mode edition (MinimalCLI) for both 32-bit (i686) and 64-bit (x86_64/amd64) hardware. You can download SparkyLinux 4.7 through our website.

While the new ISO images are provided mostly for those who want to deploy SparkyLinux on new computer or reinstall, existing users using a release from the SparkyLinux 4.x "Tyche" series can upgrade to version 4.7 right now by running the commands below in a terminal emulator followed by a system restart.

sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade